VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $136,357.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $136,357.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,810 shares in the company, valued at $139,771,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,171. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

