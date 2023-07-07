Verge Trading 220.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $139.76 million and $167.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 220.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00323909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00918529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00545137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00063203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00142246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,214,150 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

