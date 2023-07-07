Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.42. 1,034,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

