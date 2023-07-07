Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.83. 15,400,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,726,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

