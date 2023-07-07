Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $181.42. 1,192,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,514. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

