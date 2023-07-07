Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,071 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 797,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,322. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

