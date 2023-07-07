Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 158,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

