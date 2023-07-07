Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. 733,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

