Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.86. 384,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,733. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

