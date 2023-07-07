Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,113 SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $774.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

