Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,120 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Shares of FI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. The company had a trading volume of 628,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.