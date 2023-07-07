Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

