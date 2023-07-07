Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.82. 452,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,643. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

