Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 1,913,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,702. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1844 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

