Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IVOO opened at $87.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.