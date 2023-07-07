Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,994,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,775. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

