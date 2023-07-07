Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

