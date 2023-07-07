Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.97 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

