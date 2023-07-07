Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

