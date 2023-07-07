Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

