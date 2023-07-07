Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VPL stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

