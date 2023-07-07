Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

