V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $202.02. 202,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.45. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

