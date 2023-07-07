V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $942,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.45. 144,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.08. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.