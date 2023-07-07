Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 2.8%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. 2,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 million during the quarter. Urbana had a negative net margin of 213.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.