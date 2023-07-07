Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. 46,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 68,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Upexi Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Get Upexi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upexi by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upexi by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upexi by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.