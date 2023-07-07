United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

