Uniswap Price Up 5.3% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00018244 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $91.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00321975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.4564027 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 723 active market(s) with $90,989,395.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.