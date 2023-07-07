Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.56

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.56 and traded as high as C$47.00. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.91, with a volume of 122,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.06. Uni-Select had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of C$607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.4607741 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

