UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $113.46 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. UMA has a market cap of $113.46 million and $5.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,593,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,399,669 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

