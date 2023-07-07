TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.06

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.06 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.91). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 824,133 shares.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £173.34 million and a PE ratio of -417.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.32.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -3,529.41%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

