Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. 2,768,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,127. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

