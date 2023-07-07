Truist Financial Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $174.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.57.

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

