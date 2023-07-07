TRON Price Tops $0.0788 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. TRON has a market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $23.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,858,008,305 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

