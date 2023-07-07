Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Up 12.4%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) shares shot up 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.27. 226,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 406,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $501.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

