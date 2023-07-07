Tribe Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $149.21 million and approximately $135,822.14 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,889,240 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

