TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 605.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 773,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $74.05. 362,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,023. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

