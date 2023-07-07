Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as high as C$8.70. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 22,236 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$358.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. Analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.6522556 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

