Toncoin Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $8.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014015 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,238.92 or 1.00000337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.34340067 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,351,282.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

