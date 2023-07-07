Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.35

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
Tokuyama Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.
About Tokuyama
Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.
