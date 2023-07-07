Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 975 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

