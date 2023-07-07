Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.21. 406,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

