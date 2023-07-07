Timothy Trenary Sells 3,053 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $11,235.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,211 shares in the company, valued at $799,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,564. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.