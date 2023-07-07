Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 216 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 20,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 126,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 17,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $95.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

