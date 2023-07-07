Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.