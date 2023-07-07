Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,874 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,380,000 after purchasing an additional 298,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

