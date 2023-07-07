Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $740,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

