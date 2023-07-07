Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $229.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.90. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.