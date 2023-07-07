Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delek US by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

