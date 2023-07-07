Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 3,894 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $42.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

